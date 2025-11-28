Defra unveils global nature protection plan for UK's 14 overseas territories

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The strategy aims to safeguard the estimated 40,000 species recorded across all 14 of the UK's overseas territories worldwide

A new strategy to halt and reverse biodiversity loss across all of the UK's overseas territories worldwide has been launched by the government today, in a bid to protect an estimated 40,000 animal species...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Triple planetary crisis': OECD warns climate, nature and pollution impacts increasingly reinforcing each other

Autumn Budget 2025: At a glance guide for the green economy

More on Biodiversity

Wildfarmed launches 'regenerative crumpets' in Waitrose and Ocado
Biodiversity

Wildfarmed launches 'regenerative crumpets' in Waitrose and Ocado

Sustainable farming pioneer unveils crumpets made using 100 per cent regeneratively farmed wheat grown by a network of British farmers

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read
'Perfect storm': RSPB and Wildlife Trusts warn Budget could push nature into 'freefall'
Biodiversity

'Perfect storm': RSPB and Wildlife Trusts warn Budget could push nature into 'freefall'

Conservation groups warn Planning and Infrastructure Bill and proposals to water down Biodiversity Net Gain scheme are set to badly undermine Labour's pre-election promises to drive nature recovery efforts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 November 2025 • 5 min read
'Sustained pattern of retreat': Michael Gove slams proposals to water down Biodiversity Net Gain scheme
Biodiversity

'Sustained pattern of retreat': Michael Gove slams proposals to water down Biodiversity Net Gain scheme

Former Environment Secretary accuses government of undermining flagship nature scheme through proposals to exempt developments from new biodiversity market

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 November 2025 • 4 min read