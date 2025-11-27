Experts call for serious, long term climate action to prevent UK becoming 'ungovernable'

UK policymakers urged to rise above 'comfortable short-term options' and adopt a 'World War Two level' of leadership on climate at National Emergency Briefing in Westminster
The UK risks becoming an "ungovernable state" characterised by a breakdown of societal norms unless successive governments take the lead in serious, sustained action against the climate crisis beyond "comfortable...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis