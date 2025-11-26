Veolia reveals £1bn pipeline for UK-based district heating projects

Utilities giant calls for pan-European adoption of funding mechanisms that can provide 'certainty' for investors and support district heating drive
Veolia has revealed it has a £1bn pipeline of district heat network projects through to 2030, as part of the UK phase of its pan-European 'Ecothermal Grid' offer. The French water, waste, and energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis