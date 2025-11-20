Vital Energi acquires mothballed Teesside waste-to-energy facility following £175m fundraise

Company plans to convert biomass plant that has been dormant since 2019 into an operational plan capable of producing up to 30MW of low carbon electricity from waste
Vital Energi has acquired the Port Clarence waste-to-energy facility in Teesside from Nuveen Infrastructure and Glenmont Infrastructure following a £175m fundraise. The move will see Vital convert a...
