Vattenfall inks deal to sell UK electricity distribution business

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Swedish state-owned firm to divest UK electricity distribution arm to Eclipse Power in deal with wholly-owned subsidiary of the Octopus Sky Fund

Vattenfall has today announced it has signed an agreement to sell its independent distribution network operator (IDNO) business in the UK to Octopus Group subsidiary Eclipse Power Networks. The sale...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Octopus Capital raises £100m to fund over 1,000 Zero Bills homes

Avital Johanan: 'Those who can show that sustainability pays deserve endless success'

More on Energy

Study: Renewables rollout could trigger 'perfect political storm' without constraint cost shake-up
Energy

Study: Renewables rollout could trigger 'perfect political storm' without constraint cost shake-up

Success of Clean Power 2030 mission depends on using renewables ‘intelligently’, not just building more capacity, report warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 November 2025 • 6 min read
Ofgem confirms £164m investment in core UK hydrogen network
Energy

Ofgem confirms £164m investment in core UK hydrogen network

Regulator backs three National Gas projects to accelerate the delivery of a core hydrogen network for the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 November 2025 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: China's CO2 emissions flat or falling for past 18 months
Energy

Global Briefing: China's CO2 emissions flat or falling for past 18 months

China's CO2 emissions have plateaued, a new analysis claims, plus Gates Foundation pledges $1.4bn in climate resilience funding and Octopus Energy's Zero Bills homes arrive in France

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 November 2025 • 9 min read