CBAM: EU's carbon border levy enters into force

Flagship levies on carbon intensive materials imported from outside the EU entered into force on 1 January
Levies on a range of carbon intensive materials imported from outside the European Union entered into force yesterday, following the full introduction of the bloc's flagship Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis