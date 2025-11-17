Letter signed by organisations representing more than six million small and medium businesses warns dearth of policy support risks them being left behind in net zero transition
Organisations representing more than six million small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide have today called for more climate policy support from leaders at COP30, warning smaller businesses are currently...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis