World's nuclear capacity could exceed COP28 target to triple generation, World Nuclear Outlook Report concludes
"Timely action" from governments and industry leaders could push the global nuclear energy sector past a target to triple capacity to 1,200GW by 2050, the latest World Nuclear Outlook Report has claimed....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis