Analysis: Paris Agreement's impact on global economy has proved 'transformative'

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
Image:

Credit: UNFCCC

In the 10 years since the Paris Agreement was signed, clean tech adoption, green investment, and climate policy have all advanced far beyond most predictions, ECIU analysis shows

The Paris Agreement has had a "transformative" impact on the global economy, helping to accelerate green investment, climate policies, and the rollout of clean technologies beyond most forecasts made around...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Lords demand action on waste crime believed to cost UK taxpayer £1bn a year

How national climate pledges may - or may not - cut global emissions 10 per cent by 2035

More on Climate change

Survey: War, health and living costs dominate consumer concerns ahead of climate change
Climate change

Survey: War, health and living costs dominate consumer concerns ahead of climate change

However global survey by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) also shows continued consumer demand for environmentally sustainable products

Amber Rolt
clock 28 October 2025 • 4 min read
How national climate pledges may - or may not - cut global emissions 10 per cent by 2035
Climate change

How national climate pledges may - or may not - cut global emissions 10 per cent by 2035

A failure of most countries to submit new national climate plans ahead of COP30 has left the UN struggling to calculate the likely trajectory for global greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 October 2025 • 8 min read
Analysis: Paris Agreement's impact on global economy has proved 'transformative'
Climate change

Analysis: Paris Agreement's impact on global economy has proved 'transformative'

In the 10 years since the Paris Agreement was signed, clean tech adoption, green investment, and climate policy have all advanced far beyond most predictions, ECIU analysis shows

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 October 2025 • 7 min read