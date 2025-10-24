Study: How circular telecom masts could save €30m and slash CO2

EXCLUSIVE: Study explores how circular economy principles could unlock significant carbon and cost savings for developers of critical telecommunications infrastructure
Developers of Europe's growing fleet of telecom masts, towers, and antennas could save tens of billions of Euros and slash carbon emissions by adopting circular design principles, lower carbon materials,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis