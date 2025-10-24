Study: How circular telecom masts could save €30m and slash CO2

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

EXCLUSIVE: Study explores how circular economy principles could unlock significant carbon and cost savings for developers of critical telecommunications infrastructure

Developers of Europe's growing fleet of telecom masts, towers, and antennas could save tens of billions of Euros and slash carbon emissions by adopting circular design principles, lower carbon materials,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Scottish MPs warn clean energy jobs not being created fast enough to compensate for North Sea decline

MPs warn government's airport expansion drive puts net zero in 'serious jeopardy'

More on Infrastructure

Study: How circular telecom masts could save €30m and slash CO2
Infrastructure

Study: How circular telecom masts could save €30m and slash CO2

EXCLUSIVE: Study explores how circular economy principles could unlock significant carbon and cost savings for developers of critical telecommunications infrastructure

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 October 2025 • 3 min read
Mersey Heat: Canal water to warm Georges Dock, Cunard, and Museum of Liverpool buildings
Infrastructure

Mersey Heat: Canal water to warm Georges Dock, Cunard, and Museum of Liverpool buildings

Combined Authority, Liverpool City Council, and National Museums Liverpool project to connect Grade II listed buildings to recently launched Mersey Heat Network

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 October 2025 • 3 min read
Green gas: What is it good for?
Infrastructure

Green gas: What is it good for?

What role should biomethane play in the UK's net zero transition? A row has erupted as different sectors from home heating and industry to road transport and shipping vie for priority access to the low carbon energy source

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 October 2025 • 13 min read