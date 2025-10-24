'Significant progress': Cornish Lithium secures £35m funding boost

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Cornish Lithium's exploration at Gwennap / Credit: Neil Williams
Image:

Cornish Lithium's exploration at Gwennap / Credit: Neil Williams

Pioneering UK lithium developer prepares to advance projects to next stage of development, following fresh equity funding from the National Wealth Fund

Hopes Cornwall could emerge as a hub for lithium production received a further boost today, after Cornish Lithium announced it had secured £35m of equity funding that will allow it to advance its portfolio...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Climate tech supply chain platform Mondra raises $10m in series A funding

Clean power by 2030: Should it stay or should it go?

More on Supply chain

Climate tech supply chain platform Mondra raises $10m in series A funding
Supply chain

Climate tech supply chain platform Mondra raises $10m in series A funding

AI-powered supply chain intelligence provider aims to help food industry accelerate net zero transition

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 October 2025 • 2 min read
PepsiCo and Soil Capital team up for rapeseed regenerative farming push
Supply chain

PepsiCo and Soil Capital team up for rapeseed regenerative farming push

New partnership will cover 35,000 acres of farmland, aiming to improve soil health, enhance water efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 22 October 2025 • 3 min read
Wildfarmed and Minor Figures launch regeneratively farmed plant-based milk
Supply chain

Wildfarmed and Minor Figures launch regeneratively farmed plant-based milk

Sustainable farming pioneer teams up with coffee company to launch oat milk that uses regeneratively farmed oats

Amber Rolt
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read