'Significant progress': Cornish Lithium secures £35m funding boost

Pioneering UK lithium developer prepares to advance projects to next stage of development, following fresh equity funding from the National Wealth Fund
Hopes Cornwall could emerge as a hub for lithium production received a further boost today, after Cornish Lithium announced it had secured £35m of equity funding that will allow it to advance its portfolio...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis