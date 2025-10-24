Food and Drink Federation launches new Nature Handbook

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Food and Drink Federation launches new Nature Handbook

New guide to help food and drink firms deliver on global goal to reverse nature loss by 2030

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has this week published a new guide designed to help businesses slash environmental impacts across their operations and supply chains through the development of effective...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Geely Auto teams up with Octopus EV for UK launch

Clean Power 2030: Tony Blair Institute calls for 'reframing' of flagship target

More on Biodiversity

Government provides £35m funding boost to overseas conservation projects
Biodiversity

Government provides £35m funding boost to overseas conservation projects

New funding for projects across 12 UK Overseas Territories and 36 developing countries to help protect habitats and species over the next five years

Amber Rolt
clock 09 October 2025 • 2 min read
North Sussex: Water efficient home standards to unblock plans for over 20,000 new homes
Biodiversity

North Sussex: Water efficient home standards to unblock plans for over 20,000 new homes

New agreement allows 21,000 homes to be built following concerns over water taken from rivers and wetlands, and risks to protected wildlife - but green groups remain concerned over impact of government planning reforms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 October 2025 • 4 min read
Biggest-ever UK environmental lawsuit targets 'extensive and widespread' river pollution
Biodiversity

Biggest-ever UK environmental lawsuit targets 'extensive and widespread' river pollution

Almost 4,000 people join legal claim against Welsh Water and poultry firms Avara Foods and Freemans of Newent over river pollution in the Wye catchment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 October 2025 • 5 min read