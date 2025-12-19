RePower Ukraine Christmas Campaign to support hospitals facing blackouts and severe cold

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: RePower Ukraine
Image:

Credit: RePower Ukraine

Foundation promoting renewable energy for Ukraine creates Amazon wish list featuring portable heaters and warm blankets

Ambassadors for the RePower Ukraine foundation have this week launched a Christmas Campaign to provide immediate aid to Ukrainian medical facilities facing blackouts and severe cold this winter. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Trump Media to merge with Google-backed fusion energy firm in $6bn deal

RWE and Thames Water ink five-year onshore wind farm deal

More on Energy

RePower Ukraine Christmas Campaign to support hospitals facing blackouts and severe cold
Energy

RePower Ukraine Christmas Campaign to support hospitals facing blackouts and severe cold

Foundation promoting renewable energy for Ukraine creates Amazon wish list featuring portable heaters and warm blankets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 December 2025 • 3 min read
Trump Media to merge with Google-backed fusion energy firm in $6bn deal
Energy

Trump Media to merge with Google-backed fusion energy firm in $6bn deal

Firm behind President Trump's Truth Social platform to merge with TAE Technologies to create one of the world's first publicly traded fusion companies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 December 2025 • 4 min read
IEA: Global coal demand set to peak, plateau, and decline by 2030
Energy

IEA: Global coal demand set to peak, plateau, and decline by 2030

IEA expects renewables, natural gas, and nuclear to eat into coal demand in the coming years

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 December 2025 • 4 min read