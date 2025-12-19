RePower Ukraine Christmas Campaign to support hospitals facing blackouts and severe cold

Foundation promoting renewable energy for Ukraine creates Amazon wish list featuring portable heaters and warm blankets
Ambassadors for the RePower Ukraine foundation have this week launched a Christmas Campaign to provide immediate aid to Ukrainian medical facilities facing blackouts and severe cold this winter. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis