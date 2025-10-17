Workforce 2030: How can businesses develop an effective green skills strategy?

Michael Holder
clock • 11 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen's latest Spotlight webinar explored the challenges and opportunities presented by the looming green skills crunch - and how businesses can respond

To work in the green economy in 2025 is to be confronted with conflicting trends. Global greenhouse gas emissions are still rising and the impacts of climate change are worsening, taking an increasing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Report: Radical food and farming overhaul could cut NHS costs, revive UK economy

UNEP: Annual global investment in forests needs to triple to $300bn by 2030

More on Skills

'Wake up call': Government urged to tackle dearth of green skills awareness among young people
Skills

'Wake up call': Government urged to tackle dearth of green skills awareness among young people

EXCLUSIVE: New poll points to 'fundamental misunderstanding' among 16-18 year olds about green career opportunities and the UK's net zero transition

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 October 2025 • 6 min read
'Workforce of the future': New green skills bootcamps launched
Skills

'Workforce of the future': New green skills bootcamps launched

Skills body CATCH launches new government and industry backed green skills training courses

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 October 2025 • 2 min read
Women in Green Business Awards 2025: And the winner is...
Skills

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: And the winner is...

All the winners and highly commended entries from last night's glittering awards ceremony celebrating pioneering women from across the UK's green economy

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 09 October 2025 • 12 min read