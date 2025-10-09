Emma Pinchbeck: 'If you want to build a future, you need everyone in the room to design it'

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Emma Pinchbeck, CEO of the CCC, delivered the keynote speech at the Women in Green Business Awards 2025
Emma Pinchbeck, CEO of the CCC, delivered the keynote speech at the Women in Green Business Awards 2025

Climate Change Committee CEO calls for women and marginalised groups to play a bigger role in building a nature friendly, zero carbon society

Climate Change Committee CEO, Emma Pinchbeck, has called for women and marginalised groups to play a much bigger role in designing and building the net zero economy, emphasising that "if you want to build...

