'Turned the tide': Government claims flood defence programme has protected over 24,000 homes and businesses

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Labour government reveals it has completed more than 150 flood resilience projects during its first year in office, as it works to repair 'crumbling' infrastructure

The government has today announced more than 24,000 homes and businesses have benefited from re-enforced flood defences over the past year, following confirmation of record funding to repair and upgrade...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Study: Trump's war on renewables will have only 'marginal impact' on global energy transition

Royal London launches three sustainable funds

More on Risk

Why hotter summers are bad for the UK economy
Risk

Why hotter summers are bad for the UK economy

Summers are getting hotter and are starting to negatively impact economic productivity

Lotanna Emediegwu, Manchester Metropolitan University; Jubril Animashaun, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Verónica Vienne Arancibia, University of Huddersfield - The Conversation
clock 01 October 2025 • 4 min read
'Not good': Environmental degradation poses major threat to Europe's quality of life
Risk

'Not good': Environmental degradation poses major threat to Europe's quality of life

Stark report from European Environment Agency warns nature loss and escalating climate impacts are undermining economic growth and security

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 September 2025 • 4 min read
EY: Businesses' failure to report on nature slowing progress towards environmental goals
Risk

EY: Businesses' failure to report on nature slowing progress towards environmental goals

Lack of detailed reporting on businesses' nature impacts in line with TNFD recommendations is slowing global action to protect world's ecosystems, new study warns

Amber Rolt
clock 24 September 2025 • 3 min read