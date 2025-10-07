The growing importance of 'social impact investing' in green business

Social impact investment, if we prioritise it, can unlock technology that could have an immense impact on communities, otherwise key innovations and opportunities risk being overlooked, writes Key Fund's Jane Austin
As the urgency to address climate change intensifies, the UK's tech sector is emerging as a powerful driver of green innovation. But organisations aiming to develop impact technology can struggle to access...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis