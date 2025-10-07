Royal London launches three sustainable funds

clock • 1 min read
Royal London launches three sustainable funds

New funds expand the pension provider's range of sustainable funds to nine

Royal London has launched three new sustainable funds, expanding its total sustainable range available for its pension offering to nine. The provider said its funds, RLS Sustainable Growth, RLS Sustainable...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Investment

Study: UK pensions sector strongly backs use of ESG factors in investment decisions
Investment

Study: UK pensions sector strongly backs use of ESG factors in investment decisions

Society of Pensions Professionals survey suggests vast majority of pensions experts support consideration of ESG alongside financial returns in investment decisions

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond
clock 06 October 2025 • 2 min read
Net Zero Banking Alliance votes to 'cease operations immediately'
Investment

Net Zero Banking Alliance votes to 'cease operations immediately'

Leading banks vote to ditch the climate group's membership model and transition into operating as a 'framework initiative' that provides guidance on decarbonisation and climate risk

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 October 2025 • 4 min read
More than £10m in water company fines pooled to fund clean up projects
Investment

More than £10m in water company fines pooled to fund clean up projects

Over 50 projects to tackle water pollution in rivers, lakes, and seas to access new funding pot

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 October 2025 • 3 min read