Tesco rolls out 1,000th electric home delivery van

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Tesco
Image:

Credit: Tesco

Supermarket unveils latest electric delivery vehicle as it continues to accelerate efforts to slash emissions across its fleet

Tesco has this week debuted its 1,000th electric van putting the supermarket on track to meet its target of having 1,250 electric vehicles (EVs) operating across its online delivery fleet by Spring 2026...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Octopus Energy hosts careers event to inspire young people to join green workforce

ISO launches new international standard for corporate biodiversity action

More on Haulage

AkzoNobel revs up plans to halve fleet emissions
Haulage

AkzoNobel revs up plans to halve fleet emissions

Dulux manufacturer estimates haulage upgrades will save around 3,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year

Amber Rolt
clock 01 October 2025 • 2 min read
Tesco drives decarbonisation efforts with 42 new low carbon trucks
Haulage

Tesco drives decarbonisation efforts with 42 new low carbon trucks

New trucks powered by biomethane join supermarket's fleet in Scotland, delivering up to 6,473 tonnes of CO2 emissions savings a year

Amber Rolt
clock 01 October 2025 • 2 min read
'Immediate carbon savings': Volvo revs up green truck roll out
Haulage

'Immediate carbon savings': Volvo revs up green truck roll out

Auto giant announces delivery of new all-electric and bio-LNG heavy goods vehicles, as efforts to cut emissions from haulage gather speed

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 August 2025 • 3 min read