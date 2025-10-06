'Marginal gains': Growth in British renewables has cut electricity prices by up to a quarter

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New analysis suggests last year's wholesale electricity price could have been up to 33 per cent higher without contribution from wind power generation

The UK's wind capacity helped cut the wholesale price of electricity by up to a quarter in 2024, shaving around £25 per MWh off day-ahead prices as renewables continue to nudge more expensive gas power...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How Meatly became the first pet food firm to gain regulatory approval for cultivated meat

Earthshot Prize: 'Upcycled skyscraper' and nation of Barbados named among 2025 finalists

More on Wind

Co-op to power equivalent of 140 stores a year from Wales' largest offshore wind farm
Wind

Co-op to power equivalent of 140 stores a year from Wales' largest offshore wind farm

Co-operative confirms deal to purchase 33GWh of clean power each year from RWE's Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 October 2025 • 2 min read
Octopus and Ming Yang ink new partnership to drive down wind energy costs
Wind

Octopus and Ming Yang ink new partnership to drive down wind energy costs

New alliance aims to integrate Octopus Energy software with cutting edge onshore and offshore wind turbines

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 September 2025 • 2 min read
Vattenfall confirms final investment decision for Clashindarroch II Wind Farm
Wind

Vattenfall confirms final investment decision for Clashindarroch II Wind Farm

New Scottish onshore wind farm set to deliver up to 63MW of clean energy capacity

Amber Rolt
clock 05 September 2025 • 2 min read