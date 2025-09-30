'Combining heritage with innovation': UK's oldest film studio completes net zero expansion

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Ealing Studios
Image:

Credit: Ealing Studios

Multi-million-pound expansion of Ealing Studios includes giant sound stage and new building designed to meet net zero standards

The UK's oldest film studio has announced the completion of a multi-million-pound expansion, featuring new state-of-the-art net zero emissions facilities that include a 14,000 square foot sound stage....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Government confirms 74 per cent of Britain's power generation came from low carbon sources last year

EU Omnibus: Has Brussels fallen for the 'false assumption' businesses want to scrap sustainability rules?

More on Facilities

Schneider Electric starts production at £42m net zero manufacturing plant
Facilities

Schneider Electric starts production at £42m net zero manufacturing plant

New factory in Scarborough, Yorkshire to make components for electric cars, clean energy tech, and energy efficient buildings

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 September 2025 • 3 min read
How Wimbledon is aiming to ace the climate adaptation challenge
Facilities

How Wimbledon is aiming to ace the climate adaptation challenge

The All England Lawn Tennis Club's Hattie Park explains how an expanded Wimbledon Championships is planning to adapt to extreme weather and stay the course with its sustainability targets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 August 2025 • 12 min read
'Model for future net zero builds': NHS unveils first carbon neutral facility
Facilities

'Model for future net zero builds': NHS unveils first carbon neutral facility

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust reveals all-electric site, featuring three air source heat pumps and solar panels that meet 10 per cent of building's energy needs

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 June 2025 • 3 min read