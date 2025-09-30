'Brakes slammed': Global emissions growth has slowed drastically in decade since Paris Agreement

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Global emissions have grown just 1.17 per cent since COP21 versus an 18.4 per cent increase in the decade to 2015, ECIU analysis shows

Growth in global carbon emissions has slowed to just 0.32 per cent a year in the decade since the Paris Agreement was signed in late 2015. That is according to a new analysis from the Energy and Climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Government confirms 74 per cent of Britain's power generation came from low carbon sources last year

EU Omnibus: Has Brussels fallen for the 'false assumption' businesses want to scrap sustainability rules?

More on Climate change

China announces new climate target to cut emissions by up to 10 per cent by 2035
Climate change

China announces new climate target to cut emissions by up to 10 per cent by 2035

President Xi Jinping urges international community to 'stay focused on the right direction’, as more than 100 countries submit new climate goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 September 2025 • 7 min read
'Abdicating US leadership': Governors hit back at Trump's attacks on climate science and clean energy
Climate change

'Abdicating US leadership': Governors hit back at Trump's attacks on climate science and clean energy

Green groups respond angrily to US President's rambling speech to the UN General Assembly, in which he labelled climate change "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world"

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 September 2025 • 6 min read
'Talk of a 'net zero recession' is overblown': Study shows over three quarters of global economy still covered by climate goals
Climate change

'Talk of a 'net zero recession' is overblown': Study shows over three quarters of global economy still covered by climate goals

National and corporate targets to reach net zero emissions remain largely intact, despite high-profile attacks on climate action from the US government

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 September 2025 • 6 min read