Cornish Lithium secures £35m boost for critical mineral production plans

Latest investment in battery-grade lithium producer moves projects towards construction and commercial drilling
Cornish Lithium has announced £35m in new funding from investors in a major boost to its efforts to sustainably produce battery-grade lithium in the UK. The new investment comprises up to £31m from...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis