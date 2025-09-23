Study: $48bn at risk of being written off as LNG tanker orders rise 300 per cent

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New analysis warns LNG tanker oversupply could leave investors and shipping operators with stranded assets as clean energy transition gathers pace

Almost $50bn of investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers could be written off by 2035, if falling fossil fuel demand leads to a significant oversupply of tanker capacity over the coming decade....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Mary O'Rourke: 'It's easy to get stuck on the magnitude of the challenges, but the key is to focus on tangible actions'

'Talk of a 'net zero recession' is overblown': Study shows over three quarters of global economy still covered by climate goals

More on Shipping

Shipping

North Sea P&O ferry makes permanent switch to biofuel blend

Pride of Hull passenger ferry between Hull and Rotterdam now running on lower-carbon B30 Biofuel

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 September 2025 • 3 min read
Could the Irish Sea host one of the world's first green shipping corridors?
Shipping

Could the Irish Sea host one of the world's first green shipping corridors?

Feasibility study concludes Dublin-Holyhead ferry route is a leading candidate for pioneering low carbon shipping fuels

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 September 2025 • 3 min read
Government confirms £1.1bn funding boost for green shipping and ports
Shipping

Government confirms £1.1bn funding boost for green shipping and ports

Joint government and industry investment aims to create wave of green jobs in coastal towns around the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 September 2025 • 3 min read