New property linked finance initiative targets $34tr decarbonisation and resilience funding gap

Green Finance Institute and Climate Bonds Initiative move to create new asset class and unlock tens of trillions of dollars in funding
The Green Finance Institute (GFI) and the Climate Bonds Initiative (Climate Bonds) have today launched a new property linked finance scheme designed to help plug the $34tr gap in built environment decarbonisation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis