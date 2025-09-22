'Alarming': Fossil fuel production plans far exceed global climate targets

Planned coal, oil, and gas production through to 2030 is double the level that would be consistent with limiting global warming to 2C, analysis shows
Governments around the world currently have plans in place to produce more than double the volume of fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C, and over 75 per...
