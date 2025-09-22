Andrex owner cleans up operations with green hydrogen boilers

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Kimberley-Clark
Image:

Credit: Kimberley-Clark

Manufacturer Kimberly-Clark estimates new green hydrogen boilers will cut its carbon emissions by 28,500 tonnes a year

Andrex and Kleenex products will soon be made using green hydrogen, after owner Kimberley-Clark announced it is to install new green hydrogen boilers at two of its UK factories. The consumer goods giant...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Climeworks inks 'largest-ever' CO2 removal deal with Schneider Electric

Food distribution charities to merge in battle against food waste

More on Technology

'We have a real opportunity': Can the UK build a net zero cement and concrete industry?
Technology

'We have a real opportunity': Can the UK build a net zero cement and concrete industry?

The UK cement and concrete industry has slashed emissions in recent years, and it is not all down to deindustrialisation - could the sector now emerge as a net zero trailblazer?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 September 2025 • 8 min read
UK records 'best ever' August for domestic clean tech installations
Technology

UK records 'best ever' August for domestic clean tech installations

Figures from Microgeneration Certification Scheme show the rollout of heat pumps, battery storage, and solar panels delivered a fresh record in August

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 September 2025 • 2 min read
Can vertical farms really deliver promised emissions savings?
Technology

Can vertical farms really deliver promised emissions savings?

New study acknowledges vertical farms can slash water use, but warns some vertically farmed crops have a higher carbon footprint than traditional crops

Amber Rolt
clock 17 September 2025 • 5 min read