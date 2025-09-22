Andrex owner cleans up operations with green hydrogen boilers

Manufacturer Kimberly-Clark estimates new green hydrogen boilers will cut its carbon emissions by 28,500 tonnes a year
Andrex and Kleenex products will soon be made using green hydrogen, after owner Kimberley-Clark announced it is to install new green hydrogen boilers at two of its UK factories. The consumer goods giant...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis