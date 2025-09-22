Green groups slam decision to approve Gatwick expansion

Government to green light plans that would allow airport to host an additional 100,000 flights a year
The government is poised to officially approve a £2.2bn plan to expand Gatwick Airport, allowing the hub to host an additional 100,000 flights a year. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will today...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis