'A game-changing moment for recycling': All toothpaste tubes sold in the UK now fully recyclable

WRAP claims tubes made from same material as milk bottles can now be recycled into garden furniture, plastic piping, and bleach bottles
Millions of toothpaste tubes sold in the UK by leading brands such as Colgate, Sensodyne, Corsodyl and Aquafresh are now fully recyclable, according to waste charity WRAP. As part of a campaign launched...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis