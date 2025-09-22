Powering the transition: Why leadership talent is the missing link in green growth

As the UK accelerates its commitment to net zero, more businesses are entering the green energy market than ever before. New divisions are being launched. Established firms are pivoting. But while strategy moves fast, talent often lags behind.

At Renew Consultancy, we work with companies navigating this shift. And the one thing we see time and again? You can't deliver decarbonisation without the right people in place.

The challenge: Green growth, scarce talent

The businesses we support are often at a crossroads. They have the vision and the market opportunity, but they lack the internal leadership or delivery bandwidth to move forward with confidence.

Some are technology-led firms trying to build commercial teams from scratch. Others are operationally strong, but lack project leadership or aftersales capability. And many are entering green energy markets like CHP, hydrogen, BESS or flexible generation without existing networks of specialists who can hit the ground running.

The pain points are clear:

They need to grow revenue in a competitive, low-margin environment

They're struggling to attract skilled professionals with sector experience

They're under pressure from boards or investors to scale sustainably

They can't afford mis-hires, but don't have the time for trial and error

Our approach: Partnership over placements

We don't just send CVs. We solve business problems through people.

When a hydrogen business came to us lacking mid-level commercial structure, we helped them define what was missing, then delivered people who could own the process and bring clarity.

When a well-known manufacturer needed to stabilise its operations during a period of change, we stepped in quickly to support their team structure, keeping delivery on track and supporting uptime. And when a founder-led consultancy wanted to break into new markets, we helped them build out a leadership layer that matched their ambitions.

None of this happened through chance. It came from clear communication, trust-based relationships, and deep knowledge of the green energy talent landscape.

The reality: There aren't enough people with the right skills

One of the most consistent barriers to growth in this sector is the shortage of talent with relevant, hands-on experience in low-carbon energy.

Whether it's service leadership, project delivery, or commercial strategy, green industry experience is in high demand but short supply. And too often, businesses either compromise on quality or delay key hires, losing momentum in the process.

That's why our clients lean on us. Not just to find people, but to validate structures, advise on salary expectations, and help them make the right hire the first time.

Inclusion as a growth strategy

We also believe in widening the net, not narrowing it. That's why our hiring process always includes intentional steps to reach underrepresented professionals, including women in technical and leadership roles.

These aren't 'diversity hires'. They're exceptional professionals who might otherwise go unseen. And when they're brought into organisations that value inclusive leadership, the impact speaks for itself in performance, culture, and long-term retention.

Why this recognition matters

Being shortlisted for the Women in Green Business Awards 2025 means a great deal. It's a recognition of the values we hold as a business, but also of the work we've done alongside our clients to deliver impact through people.

We're not a volume recruiter. We work with businesses that value precision, partnership and long-term results. And we're proud of the difference we've made helping green energy firms grow, stabilise and succeed in a competitive and fast-changing market.

Looking ahead: Scaling green capability with confidence

The shift to net zero won't be delivered by policy alone. It will be delivered by people.

At Renew, we help businesses bridge the gap between ambition and capability, hiring the leadership and delivery professionals who will shape the future of green business in the UK.

If your business is building something important but struggling to find the people to deliver it, we'd love to support you.

We also recently completed a sector-wide market insight study that highlights the core leadership and delivery challenges facing green energy firms today, and how others are overcoming them.

If you're interested in seeing what your peers are doing to build resilience, scale effectively, and compete in this evolving space, we'd be happy to share it with you.

Because hiring isn't a transaction. It's a transformation.

Harriet Janman is the founder of Renew Consultancy - find out why your business should work with Renew Consultancy here.

📩 To book a short, insight-led conversation, visit www.renewconsultancy.co.uk or get in touch via our contact page.

Renew Consultancy is a Women in Green Business Awards 2025 nominee - click here to secure your place.