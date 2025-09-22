If not net zero, then what?

There is a clear role for companies of all sizes to speak up and share positive stories of how net zero is transforming their businesses, local communities, regions and the wider economy, writes Bev Cornaby, director of the Corporate Leaders Group UK
If you're paying attention, it's getting increasingly hard to ignore the climate crisis. 2024 was the first ever year on record since pre-industrialisation where global surface temperatures rose above...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis