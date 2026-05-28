Government launches plan to protect clean energy system from cyber attacks

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

The Energy Sector Cyber Security Strategy aims to protect the UK’s renewables and clean energy infrastructure from an evolving range of cyber threats

A new four-year plan to protect Britain's burgeoning clean power system from the growing threat of cyber attacks has been launched today by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). Under...

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