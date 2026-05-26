What goes up, won't come down: Why UK food prices are likely to remain high following Iran war

ECIU analysis warns extreme weather caused by climate change and geopolitical tensions could drive up food prices 'indefinitely'
The price of household staples such as bread, pasta, frozen vegetables, chocolate, eggs, beef, and olive oil are very likely to remain high following price shocks driven by climate change and the Iran...
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