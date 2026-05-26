What goes up, won't come down: Why UK food prices are likely to remain high following Iran war

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

ECIU analysis warns extreme weather caused by climate change and geopolitical tensions could drive up food prices 'indefinitely'

The price of household staples such as bread, pasta, frozen vegetables, chocolate, eggs, beef, and olive oil are very likely to remain high following price shocks driven by climate change and the Iran...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Government touts £30m funding boost for habitat protection in England

Encyclis eyes 2029 launch for waste-to-energy carbon capture project in Cheshire

More on Risk

What goes up, won't come down: Why UK food prices are likely to remain high following Iran war
Risk

What goes up, won't come down: Why UK food prices are likely to remain high following Iran war

ECIU analysis warns extreme weather caused by climate change and geopolitical tensions could drive up food prices 'indefinitely'

Amber Rolt
clock 26 May 2026 • 5 min read
'Reclaim the rain': Could England's taps run dry?
Risk

'Reclaim the rain': Could England's taps run dry?

More effective rainfall management and nature-based solutions will prove crucial to delivering more climate resilient water supplies, cross-party committee warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 May 2026 • 5 min read
'A stark warning that the UK remains dangerously underprepared': Reaction to the CCC's climate adaptation report
Risk

'A stark warning that the UK remains dangerously underprepared': Reaction to the CCC's climate adaptation report

Green business leaders, politicians, environmental groups, and experts respond to the Climate Change Committee's on the UK's looming climate adaptation challenge

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 20 May 2026 • 19 min read