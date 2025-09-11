'Our oceans are under pressure': Government moves to ratify global High Seas Treaty

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement now on the cusp of the 60 national ratifications threshold required for it to enter into force worldwide

The British government has moved to ink the High Seas Treaty in the statute books, putting the landmark global marine protection agreement on the cusp of becoming operational worldwide. The landmark...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Marine Protected Areas: Government rejects calls for 'outright ban' on bottom trawler fishing

Top supermarkets urge producers to stand by under fire Amazon Soy Moratorium

More on Biodiversity

Purina backs pioneering oyster restoration project off Norfolk coast
Biodiversity

Purina backs pioneering oyster restoration project off Norfolk coast

Pet food company plans to deploy four million oysters off North Norfolk coast as part of its Ocean Restoration Programme

Amber Rolt
clock 10 September 2025 • 2 min read
Nick Hill: 'We need urgent optimism if we are to repair our planet'
Biodiversity

Nick Hill: 'We need urgent optimism if we are to repair our planet'

CEO and co-founder of Earthshot Prize finalist Coast 4C discusses the potential for seaweed to decarbonise food, feed, fertiliser, and even plastics value chains

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 September 2025 • 9 min read
How Chirrup.ai is using birdsong to help food producers understand 'previously invisible' nature
Biodiversity

How Chirrup.ai is using birdsong to help food producers understand 'previously invisible' nature

Chirrup.ai founder Conrad Young discusses the firm's work with farms, food processors, and land managers, and its potential international expansion beyond Europe

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 September 2025 • 5 min read