How to arrest the slide in support for net zero

James Murray
clock • 12 min read
The UK hosted the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in 2021 | Credit: iStock
Image:

The UK hosted the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in 2021 | Credit: iStock

New polls show public support for net zero targets is trending downwards following months of attacks from right wing politicians and media titles - how can climate campaigners and green businesses respond?

Two major new polls have today confirmed that months of political and media attacks on net zero policies are having an impact on public support for climate action. The annual Britain Talks Climate and...

