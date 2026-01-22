Study: Harmful investments outpace nature protection by 30 to one

Latest State of Finance for Nature 2026 report warns nature-negative finance remains 'greatest obstacle’ to making economies more nature positive
Flows of global finance are still "heavily skewed" towards nature-negative activities that threaten ecosystems, economies, and human well-being, with every $1 the world invests in protecting nature dwarfed...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis