From 'biodegradable' to 'compostable' and 'bio-based' to 'bioplastic': Does the bioeconomy have a communications problem?

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Fresh research reveals how a deep failure in public communication risks undermining the UK's emerging circular economy

What's the difference between 'biodegradable' and 'compostable' materials? Is there any meaningful difference between a 'bio-based' material and a 'bioplastic'? Can these various products be described...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Survey: Vast majority of London black cabbies prefer electric to diesel taxis

SBTi joins ISEAL in latest bid to strengthen governance and transparency

More on Marketing

UK Green Business Awards 2026 opens for entries
Marketing

UK Green Business Awards 2026 opens for entries

Companies, projects, investors, campaigns, and individuals working across the green economy are invited to submit their entries for the UK's most prestigious green business awards

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 05 January 2026 • 2 min read
'Gas boilers are skating on thin ice': Study makes case for heat pumps at Santa's toy workshop
Marketing

'Gas boilers are skating on thin ice': Study makes case for heat pumps at Santa's toy workshop

Festive research from Nesta calculates Father Christmas could slash his energy use by 78 per cent by ditching fossil gas boilers for heat pumps at his Lapland toy factory

Amber Rolt
clock 23 December 2025 • 3 min read
Study: National UK newspapers accused of 'divorcing' net zero from climate change
Marketing

Study: National UK newspapers accused of 'divorcing' net zero from climate change

ECIU analysis shows growing numbers of articles focused on 'net zero' in the UK do not make any reference to climate change, despite the former offering a solution to the latter

Amber Rolt
clock 22 December 2025 • 5 min read