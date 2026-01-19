From 'biodegradable' to 'compostable' and 'bio-based' to 'bioplastic': Does the bioeconomy have a communications problem?

Fresh research reveals how a deep failure in public communication risks undermining the UK's emerging circular economy
What's the difference between 'biodegradable' and 'compostable' materials? Is there any meaningful difference between a 'bio-based' material and a 'bioplastic'? Can these various products be described...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis