Purina backs pioneering oyster restoration project off Norfolk coast

Pet food company plans to deploy four million oysters off North Norfolk coast as part of its Ocean Restoration Programme
Petcare giant Purina has joined forces with marine conservation group Oyster Heaven to develop new Oyster reefs off the North Norfolk coast, as part of efforts to restore marine ecosystems in the North...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis