Rainforest Alliance brews up regenerative agriculture certification for coffee

New certification standard launched by non-profit to signify to consumers where coffee has been produced using climate-smart and nature-friendly farming practices
A new specialised regenerative agriculture certification standard for coffee has been launched today by the Rainforest Alliance, in a bid to help farmers and companies "build more resilient livelihoods...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis