'Food for Tomorrow': National Geographic and PepsiCo team up to promote regenerating farming drive

Partnership to deliver series of videos and case studies to highlight how regenerative farming practices are benefitting farmers and habitats worldwide
The National Geographic Society has teamed up with PepsiCo on a new drive to support regenerative farming initiatives worldwide and raise awareness about how more environmentally-friendly agriculture practices...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis