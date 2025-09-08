Altruistiq launches 'cradle-to-grave' carbon footprint tool for food, drink, and packaging

EXCLUSIVE: Software company to help firms measure downstream emissions across distribution, consumer use, and end-of-life
Altruistiq has today unveiled a new "cradle-to-grave" product carbon footprint measurement for food, drink, and packaging businesses. The software developer said the new tools would offer companies...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis