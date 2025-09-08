Altruistiq launches 'cradle-to-grave' carbon footprint tool for food, drink, and packaging

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

EXCLUSIVE: Software company to help firms measure downstream emissions across distribution, consumer use, and end-of-life

Altruistiq has today unveiled a new "cradle-to-grave" product carbon footprint measurement for food, drink, and packaging businesses. The software developer said the new tools would offer companies...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

How to harness design for green growth

Drilling into decline: The flawed logic of Kemi Badenoch's oil gamble

More on Management

Altruistiq launches 'cradle-to-grave' carbon footprint tool for food, drink, and packaging
Management

Altruistiq launches 'cradle-to-grave' carbon footprint tool for food, drink, and packaging

EXCLUSIVE: Software company to help firms measure downstream emissions across distribution, consumer use, and end-of-life

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 08 September 2025 • 2 min read
Patch's Bee Hui Yeh: Achieving a truly 'just transition' requires acknowledging gendered impacts
Management

Patch's Bee Hui Yeh: Achieving a truly 'just transition' requires acknowledging gendered impacts

Carbon credit platform's head of climate strategy and solutions explains why climate change is not gender neutral, and why diverse teams don’t emerge by accident

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 05 September 2025 • 8 min read
'Continued challenges': Almost half of top corporates adjust sustainability disclosures
Management

'Continued challenges': Almost half of top corporates adjust sustainability disclosures

Deloitte finds just under half the FTSE100 have made updates to their sustainability reports, underscoring on-going difficulties in sourcing accurate environmental data

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 August 2025 • 2 min read