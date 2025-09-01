Blenheim Palace becomes net generator of green energy as solar farm goes live

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Blenheim Palace
Image:

Credit: Blenheim Palace

Childhood home of Winston Churchill begins both importing and exporting electricity, after first large-scale solar installation comes online

Blenheim Palace has become a net generator of green energy and an exporter of electricity to the grid, after its first large-scale solar installation came online. Completed in May, the 20-acre, 7MW...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Charlotte Pumford: 'Until collaboration becomes the norm, scaling solutions will remain a challenge'

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

More on Solar

Blenheim Palace becomes net generator of green energy as solar farm goes live
Solar

Blenheim Palace becomes net generator of green energy as solar farm goes live

Childhood home of Winston Churchill begins both importing and exporting electricity, after first large-scale solar installation comes online

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 2 min read
Global Briefing: India's solar installations more than double year-on-year
Solar

Global Briefing: India's solar installations more than double year-on-year

India's solar surge continues to accelerate, China moves to tighten its carbon market, and a German court cracks down on 'carbon neutral' claims

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 August 2025 • 6 min read
'Solar spring': How Britain's solar boom delivered a record-breaking start to the year
Solar

'Solar spring': How Britain's solar boom delivered a record-breaking start to the year

A new analysis reveals how UK solar and wind generation are complementing each other to drive down emissions and enhance energy security

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 August 2025 • 5 min read