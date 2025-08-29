Tesco beefs up sustainable farming incentive schemes

More than 400 farmers in the supermarket's sustainable farming groups are to be offered additional financial incentives if they deliver on environmental goals
Tesco is to offer over 400 farmers in its supply chain additional financial incentives and access to enhanced data collection support if they deliver on a range of sustainability goals. The supermarket...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis