Why the Arthur's Seat burn is a cautionary tale for the UK's wildfire management strategy

clock • 5 min read
Image:

Credit: Jens Otte / iStock

For the tenth time this year, a wildfire warning covers most of Scotland. The latest alert came after a recent, and not the first, gorse fire on Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh's iconic ancient volcano that draws...

Study: Climate-driven wildfires reversing clean air progress in the US and Canada
Study: Climate-driven wildfires reversing clean air progress in the US and Canada

Latest Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) warns of 'growing trend' of wildfires increasing particulate pollution across North America

Amber Rolt
clock 29 August 2025 • 3 min read
Two thirds of top protein producers accused of failing to manage water risks effectively
Two thirds of top protein producers accused of failing to manage water risks effectively

Research from investor-backed FAIRR Initiative finds only a fifth of leading protein companies have targets for tackling water insecurity

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 August 2025 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: Europe endures worst wildfire season on record
Global Briefing: Europe endures worst wildfire season on record

Europe's fire season has been the most damaging on record, data shows China's carbon emissions fell in the first half of the year, and plans advance for Sweden's first small modular reactor

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 August 2025 • 8 min read