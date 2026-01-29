Study: Growing more fruit and veg could boost UK farmers' resilience

Nature Friendly Farming Network survey suggests expanding fruit and veg crops could help address UK food security pressures and help farmers diversify incomes
As the UK faces growing food security risks, growing more vegetables, fruit, and pulses could help farmers build resilience, boost soil health, and improve profitability. That is according to the results...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis