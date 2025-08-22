'Rewarding progress': Asda launches new sustainable supply chain finance scheme

Supermarket giant teams up with Lloyds to offer suppliers access to preferential rates when they deliver sustainability improvements
Asda has today announced the launch of a new sustainability-linked supply chain finance scheme in partnership with banking giant Lloyds, as the retailer aims to use financial incentives to drive sustainability...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis