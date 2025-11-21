UK transition plans: A chance to drive sustainable finance at scale

For companies, transition planning is no longer a box-ticking exercise but a strategic imperative - the UK must catch up, writes Kevin Leung from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)
Transition plan assessments are rapidly emerging as the backbone of sustainable finance, offering investors a clearer line of sight into real-world decarbonisation. These tools need consistent, comparable...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis