Campaigners respond angrily to latest draft negotiating texts, as group of European and developing nations insist they cannot back a deal that fails to provide a roadmap for tackling fossil fuels
References to fossil fuels have been dropped from the latest draft climate agreement released by Brazil's COP30 Presidency this morning, sparking anger among the scores of countries and businesses that...
