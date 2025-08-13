'World record': Polestar 3 achieves longest EV journey on a single charge

Swedish carmaker claims Guinness World Records after new model completed 581.3 mile journey on public UK roads on just one charge
A new world record has been set for the longest journey travelled by a an electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) on a single charge, after the Polestar 3 completed a 581.3 mile trip on public UK roads....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis