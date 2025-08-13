'World record': Polestar 3 achieves longest EV journey on a single charge

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read

Swedish carmaker claims Guinness World Records after new model completed 581.3 mile journey on public UK roads on just one charge

A new world record has been set for the longest journey travelled by a an electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) on a single charge, after the Polestar 3 completed a 581.3 mile trip on public UK roads....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Why real estate investors stand accused of 'failing to take even basic steps' to advance climate action

Survey: UK school leavers increasingly eyeing green jobs over university

More on Automotive

Drivers brace for bumpy ride as heatwaves worsen Britain's pothole woes
Automotive

Drivers brace for bumpy ride as heatwaves worsen Britain's pothole woes

The AA highlights 'clear spike' in callouts for car breakdowns caused by potholes, as UK ensures record-breaking hot and dry weather

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 August 2025 • 4 min read
'World record': Polestar 3 achieves longest EV journey on a single charge
Automotive

'World record': Polestar 3 achieves longest EV journey on a single charge

Swedish carmaker claims Guinness World Records after new model completed 581.3 mile journey on public UK roads on just one charge

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 August 2025 • 2 min read
Motorway services operator targets 300 per cent increase in EV chargers
Automotive

Motorway services operator targets 300 per cent increase in EV chargers

Extra MSA teams up with Ionity to ramp up number of electric car chargers at its sites in England from 60 to more than 230 by the end of next year

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 12 August 2025 • 2 min read