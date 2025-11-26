Chancellor moves to cut energy bills and boost EV funding

But green groups warn decision to axe ECO energy efficiency scheme and plans for new pay-per-mile EV levy are sending mixed signals to the green economy
The Chancellor today confirmed heavily trailed plans to reform levies on energy bills and introduce a new 'pay per mile' tax for electric vehicles (EVs), as part of a Budget that sparked a mixed response...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis